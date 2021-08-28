RPC (NYSE:RES) Shares Gap Down to $3.77

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.77, but opened at $3.66. RPC shares last traded at $3.71, with a volume of 2,715 shares changing hands.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.06 million, a PE ratio of -22.28 and a beta of 2.14.
In related news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $849,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,199,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,428,949.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $1,680,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 884,000 shares of company stock worth $4,988,700 over the last three months. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
RPC Company Profile (NYSE:RES)
RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.
Further Reading: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?
Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.