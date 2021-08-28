RPC (NYSE:RES) Shares Gap Down to $3.77

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.77, but opened at $3.66. RPC shares last traded at $3.71, with a volume of 2,715 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.06 million, a PE ratio of -22.28 and a beta of 2.14.

Get RPC alerts:

In related news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $849,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,199,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,428,949.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $1,680,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 884,000 shares of company stock worth $4,988,700 over the last three months. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RES. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of RPC by 125.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,971,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436,206 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RPC by 14,040.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,190,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,091 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of RPC by 493.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after acquiring an additional 715,605 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPC during the first quarter worth approximately $2,375,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of RPC by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,782,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,823,000 after acquiring an additional 422,723 shares during the period. 24.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPC Company Profile (NYSE:RES)

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

Further Reading: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.