ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 11,413 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 470,975 shares.The stock last traded at $23.79 and had previously closed at $23.30.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of ON24 from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ON24 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on ON24 from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on ON24 from $57.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.29.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 17.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ON24, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Presidio Management Group Vii sold 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $662,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,614.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO James Blackie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $199,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 595,255 shares of company stock worth $13,137,677.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONTF. Strs Ohio bought a new position in ON24 in the first quarter worth $101,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in ON24 in the first quarter worth $175,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in ON24 in the first quarter worth $234,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ON24 in the first quarter worth $335,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in ON24 in the first quarter worth $291,000. 40.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ON24 (NYSE:ONTF)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

