Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 915,845 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 10,537,481 shares.The stock last traded at $7.07 and had previously closed at $5.51.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RIDE shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on Lordstown Motors from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. R. F. Lafferty lowered Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Lordstown Motors from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lordstown Motors from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Lordstown Motors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.89.

The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.68.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.12). On average, research analysts forecast that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 9.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,803,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,229,000 after buying an additional 160,956 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,591,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,578,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 79,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 9,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

