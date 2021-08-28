Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 915,845 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 10,537,481 shares.The stock last traded at $7.07 and had previously closed at $5.51.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RIDE shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on Lordstown Motors from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. R. F. Lafferty lowered Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Lordstown Motors from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lordstown Motors from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Lordstown Motors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.89.
The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.68.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 9.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,803,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,229,000 after buying an additional 160,956 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,591,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,578,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 79,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 9,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.81% of the company’s stock.
About Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE)
Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.
