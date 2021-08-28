Brokerages Anticipate Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $75.59 Million

Brokerages expect Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) to announce $75.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alithya Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $74.18 million and the highest estimate coming in at $76.99 million. Alithya Group reported sales of $51.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 47.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alithya Group will report full-year sales of $320.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $316.32 million to $324.67 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $352.84 million, with estimates ranging from $346.18 million to $359.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alithya Group.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $83.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.19 million. Alithya Group had a negative return on equity of 11.26% and a negative net margin of 4.56%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALYA. Desjardins raised their price target on Alithya Group from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alithya Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alithya Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 19.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 12,198 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alithya Group during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,086,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 35,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alithya Group during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 30.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALYA opened at $2.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.36 million, a PE ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Alithya Group has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $5.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.83.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

