ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.83.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $63.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 274.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.11. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1 year low of $30.83 and a 1 year high of $67.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.94.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.41 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company’s revenue was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Todd Crockett sold 3,620,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $221,202,346.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason Mironov sold 251,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $15,777,149.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,278,883 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,577,172. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZI. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.69% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

