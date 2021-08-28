RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.25 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “RCM Technologies, Inc. is a national provider of Business, Technology and resource solutions in information technology and professional engineering to customers in corporate and government sectors. The company has grown its information technology competencies in the areas of resource augmentation, e-business, Enterprise Resource Planning support, network and infrastructure support and knowledge management. RCM’s engineering expertise is in the form of technical design, field engineering, field support, procedures development and project and program management. “

RCM Technologies stock opened at $4.98 on Wednesday. RCM Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.05 million, a PE ratio of 249.12 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. RCM Technologies had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 9.13%. On average, equities analysts predict that RCM Technologies will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCMT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in RCM Technologies by 64.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 10,253 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in RCM Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RCM Technologies by 46.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 18,925 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in RCM Technologies by 26.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 855,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 177,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in RCM Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.17% of the company’s stock.

About RCM Technologies

RCM Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a portfolio of engineering and design services across energy services, process and industrial, and aerospace sectors.

