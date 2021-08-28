SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Semrush Holdings Inc. provides an online visibility management SaaS platform. It offers insights and solutions for companies to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. Semrush Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Boston. “

Get SEMrush alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SEMR. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of SEMrush from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of SEMrush from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.36.

SEMR stock opened at $26.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.10. SEMrush has a one year low of $10.62 and a one year high of $26.69.

In related news, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 16,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $334,682.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 17,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $382,110.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,171 shares of company stock valued at $2,274,286 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in SEMrush in the first quarter worth about $121,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SEMrush during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SEMrush by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in SEMrush during the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Institutional investors own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SEMrush (SEMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SEMrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEMrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.