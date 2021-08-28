HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB)

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 282.65% from the company’s current price.

Separately, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPRB opened at $7.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 15.95 and a quick ratio of 15.96. The company has a market cap of $183.28 million and a P/E ratio of -0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.38. Spruce Biosciences has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $35.60.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts predict that Spruce Biosciences will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 21.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 419,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after buying an additional 74,483 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 96.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 369,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after buying an additional 181,003 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 17.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 18,999 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 31.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 124,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 30,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 257.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 88,298 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

