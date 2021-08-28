HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB)

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 282.65% from the company’s current price.
Separately, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.
Shares of NASDAQ:SPRB opened at $7.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 15.95 and a quick ratio of 15.96. The company has a market cap of $183.28 million and a P/E ratio of -0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.38. Spruce Biosciences has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $35.60.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 21.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 419,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after buying an additional 74,483 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 96.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 369,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after buying an additional 181,003 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 17.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 18,999 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 31.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 124,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 30,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 257.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 88,298 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Spruce Biosciences
Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).
Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?
Receive News & Ratings for Spruce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spruce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.