Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2021

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. is an internally-managed REIT. It acquires, owns and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties. The company’s diversified portfolio consist healthcare, restaurant, office and retail property. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

BNL has been the topic of several other reports. Truist lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

Shares of NYSE BNL opened at $26.72 on Thursday. Broadstone Net Lease has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $27.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion and a PE ratio of 56.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.27.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 2.67%. On average, analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Molly Wiegel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $98,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 50.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadstone Net Lease (BNL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL)

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.