Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. is an internally-managed REIT. It acquires, owns and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties. The company’s diversified portfolio consist healthcare, restaurant, office and retail property. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

BNL has been the topic of several other reports. Truist lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

Shares of NYSE BNL opened at $26.72 on Thursday. Broadstone Net Lease has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $27.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion and a PE ratio of 56.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.27.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 2.67%. On average, analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Molly Wiegel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $98,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 50.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

