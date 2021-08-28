Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centogene is a commercial-stage company focused on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic data into actionable information for patients, physicians and pharmaceutical companies. The Company?s goal is to bring rationality to treatment decisions and to accelerate the development of new orphan drugs by using their knowledge of the global rare disease market, including epidemiological and clinical data and innovative biomarkers. “

CNTG has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Centogene in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Centogene in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Centogene from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Centogene has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Centogene stock opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. Centogene has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $14.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.80 million, a P/E ratio of -10.59 and a beta of -2.14.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. Centogene had a negative return on equity of 29.84% and a negative net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $78.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.28 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Centogene will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Centogene by 204.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Centogene during the second quarter worth $135,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Centogene during the second quarter worth $151,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Centogene by 213.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 12,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Centogene during the second quarter worth $195,000. 11.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centogene

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

