Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BBVA. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Shares of BBVA opened at $6.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a fifty-two week low of $2.49 and a fifty-two week high of $6.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.40.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 7.67%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,421,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,869,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,978,000 after purchasing an additional 168,135 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 13.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 575,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 67,503 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

