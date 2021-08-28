The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Given New C$89.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$86.00 to C$89.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BNS. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.25.

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $62.95 on Wednesday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $40.15 and a 1 year high of $68.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.7095 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.68%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,196.2% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,042,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,159,000 after buying an additional 961,786 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,444,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,379,000 after buying an additional 473,964 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 89,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,574,000 after buying an additional 32,925 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,818,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,727,000 after buying an additional 371,201 shares during the period. 45.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

