Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agree Realty Corp. is a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust which develops, acquires, owns and operates properties which are primarily leased to major national and regional retail companies under net leases. “

ADC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.41.

Shares of ADC opened at $73.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 45.37 and a beta of 0.32. Agree Realty has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $75.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.22.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 32.93%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agree Realty will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.217 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Agree Realty by 126.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 30,888 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 2.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 893,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,465,000 after acquiring an additional 56,395 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 11.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 4.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

