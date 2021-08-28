Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) & Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Head to Head Analysis

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) and Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Dividends

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

Origin Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Southside Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Origin Bancorp pays out 33.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Southside Bancshares pays out 53.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Origin Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Southside Bancshares has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Southside Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Origin Bancorp and Southside Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Origin Bancorp $293.35 million 3.27 $36.36 million $1.55 26.33 Southside Bancshares $281.56 million 4.39 $82.15 million $2.49 15.21

Southside Bancshares has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Origin Bancorp. Southside Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Origin Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.0% of Origin Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.1% of Southside Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Origin Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Southside Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Origin Bancorp and Southside Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Origin Bancorp 0 0 3 1 3.25 Southside Bancshares 0 2 0 0 2.00

Origin Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $45.67, suggesting a potential upside of 11.90%. Southside Bancshares has a consensus price target of $32.41, suggesting a potential downside of 14.44%. Given Origin Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Origin Bancorp is more favorable than Southside Bancshares.

Risk and Volatility

Origin Bancorp has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southside Bancshares has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Origin Bancorp and Southside Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Origin Bancorp 27.60% 12.81% 1.14% Southside Bancshares 42.23% 13.00% 1.59%

Summary

Origin Bancorp beats Southside Bancshares on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S. savings bonds, and automatic account transfers. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Ruston, LA.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans. The company was founded on August 11, 1982 and is headquartered in Tyler, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.