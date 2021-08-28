Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.95.

SPB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Cormark set a C$15.71 target price on shares of Superior Plus in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.25 target price on shares of Superior Plus in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

SPB stock opened at C$14.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.01, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.99. Superior Plus has a fifty-two week low of C$11.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.36. The firm has a market cap of C$2.61 billion and a PE ratio of 10.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.18%.

In other news, insider Marquard & Bahls AG bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$15.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$470,568.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 33,517,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$525,747,258.56. Also, Senior Officer Inder Zora Minhas sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.81, for a total transaction of C$60,078.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$240,312.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

