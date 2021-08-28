Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

PEBO stock opened at $31.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.85. Peoples Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.35 and a fifty-two week high of $36.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $620.76 million, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 11.49%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.85%.

In other news, Director Michael N. Vittorio acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.34 per share, for a total transaction of $31,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,819 shares in the company, valued at $57,007.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 2,000 shares of company stock worth $60,515 over the last quarter. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 91,583.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 211.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Peoples Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Peoples Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 55.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

