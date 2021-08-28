LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 250 ($3.27).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LMP shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on LondonMetric Property from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on LondonMetric Property from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.94) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

In other LondonMetric Property news, insider Martin McGann sold 162,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 235 ($3.07), for a total transaction of £382,300.35 ($499,477.85). Also, insider Katerina Patmore acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 236 ($3.08) per share, with a total value of £11,800 ($15,416.78).

LON LMP opened at GBX 262.40 ($3.43) on Friday. LondonMetric Property has a 1-year low of GBX 204.80 ($2.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 264.60 ($3.46). The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 247.47. The stock has a market cap of £2.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.21.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.30%.

About LondonMetric Property

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

