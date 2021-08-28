Brokerages Set Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Price Target at $35.38

Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of PEBO stock opened at $31.57 on Friday. Peoples Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.35 and a 12 month high of $36.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.85. The company has a market capitalization of $620.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 24.95%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.85%.

In other news, Director Michael N. Vittorio bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.34 per share, for a total transaction of $31,340.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,007.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,000 shares of company stock worth $60,515. 3.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEBO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,574,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,225,000 after purchasing an additional 150,364 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,024,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,982,000 after acquiring an additional 38,569 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,303 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 307,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 41.2% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 225,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 65,644 shares during the last quarter. 55.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

