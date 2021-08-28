Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.95.

A number of research analysts have commented on SPB shares. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Cormark set a C$15.71 price objective on shares of Superior Plus in a report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$17.25 price objective on shares of Superior Plus in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

In other Superior Plus news, insider Marquard & Bahls AG acquired 32,200 shares of Superior Plus stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$15.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$502,796.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,582,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$524,390,719.75. Also, Senior Officer Inder Zora Minhas sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.81, for a total transaction of C$60,078.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$240,312.

TSE SPB opened at C$14.85 on Friday. Superior Plus has a 12 month low of C$11.30 and a 12 month high of C$16.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.01. The company has a market cap of C$2.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$15.36.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is 53.18%.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.