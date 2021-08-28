First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, a growth of 139.2% from the July 29th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 36,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 6,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FPXI opened at $68.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.35. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.04 and a fifty-two week high of $79.31.

