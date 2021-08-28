Short Interest in Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Grows By 135.0%

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 821,900 shares, a growth of 135.0% from the July 29th total of 349,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,694,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PROSY. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of PROSY opened at $16.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.15. Prosus has a fifty-two week low of $15.85 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45. The company has a market capitalization of $137.58 billion and a PE ratio of 24.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

