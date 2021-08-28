Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target Raised to $475.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its target price lifted by Cowen from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $445.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $455.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital cut Palo Alto Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $465.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $463.69.

Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $461.28 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $219.34 and a 1-year high of $463.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $388.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.16 and a beta of 1.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.37, for a total transaction of $2,216,584.35. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total value of $529,695.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,964,910.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,569 shares of company stock valued at $13,721,751. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,508,314 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $807,828,000 after acquiring an additional 621,184 shares in the last quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,157,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 586,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $217,584,000 after acquiring an additional 336,392 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 390,924 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $125,901,000 after acquiring an additional 198,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 340,900 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $109,790,000 after acquiring an additional 173,698 shares in the last quarter. 75.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

