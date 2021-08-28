Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Given New $550.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $515.00 to $550.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Summit Insights reiterated a buy rating and set a $500.00 target price (up previously from $425.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $386.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $463.69.

Shares of PANW opened at $461.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $388.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a PE ratio of -101.16 and a beta of 1.39. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $219.34 and a 52 week high of $463.43.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.55, for a total value of $600,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,582,835.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,569 shares of company stock valued at $13,721,751. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 75.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

