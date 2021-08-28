Abliva AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NEVPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Abliva AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NEVPF) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the July 29th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.
Shares of NEVPF stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. Abliva AB has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.09. The company has a market cap of $21.33 million and a P/E ratio of -1.58.
About Abliva AB (publ)
