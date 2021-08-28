DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) PT Raised to $173.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $150.00 to $173.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DKS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.10.

DKS stock opened at $138.50 on Thursday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $50.88 and a 52-week high of $138.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.68.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 46.98%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 645 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

