DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) PT Raised to $173.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $150.00 to $173.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.91% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DKS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.10.
DKS stock opened at $138.50 on Thursday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $50.88 and a 52-week high of $138.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.68.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 645 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.
