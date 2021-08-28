salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Raised to $280.00 at Piper Sandler

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its target price upped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $240.00 to $280.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CRM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $285.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.92.

NYSE:CRM opened at $266.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $247.15. salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.76, a P/E/G ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total transaction of $1,183,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,900,466.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.77, for a total transaction of $5,215,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 637,781 shares of company stock worth $156,736,560 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 12,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,880 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.0% in the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.3% in the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

