The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $340.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.21% from the stock’s current price.

SNOW has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research set a $264.62 price objective on Snowflake and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Snowflake from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Snowflake from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Snowflake from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.36.

Snowflake stock opened at $297.71 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $264.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.34. Snowflake has a twelve month low of $184.71 and a twelve month high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. The company’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snowflake will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 3,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.41, for a total value of $919,451.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.10, for a total transaction of $8,142,022.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 898,649 shares of company stock worth $230,031,273 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in Snowflake by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Snowflake by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Snowflake by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

