Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target Raised to $256.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $223.00 to $256.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AAP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a sell rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $213.63.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $203.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $142.46 and a 52 week high of $217.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $208.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.38.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.00%.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $197.80 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,479.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $632,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,581.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,950,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,809,000 after acquiring an additional 25,373 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,760,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,423,000 after buying an additional 205,210 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,832,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,763,000 after buying an additional 11,207 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 5,500.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,190,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,758,000 after buying an additional 2,151,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,832,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,926,000 after buying an additional 61,607 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.