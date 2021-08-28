Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox (NYSE:XRX) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Xerox's bottom line is benefiting from "Project Own It," an initiative aimed at increasing productivity and operational efficiency, reducing costs and realigning business to changing market conditions. The company has an aggressive product development program in new high growth markets. It's post-sale driven business model provides significant recurring revenue and cash generation opportunity. On the flip side, Xerox's shares have underperformed its industry in the past year, partly due to earnings miss in two of the last three quarters. The company continues to grapple with decreased demand for paper-related systems and products due to technological advancements. Presence of large number of substitutes raises competitive pressure. A debt-laden balance sheet remains a concern.”

Shares of Xerox stock opened at $22.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Xerox has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.96.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 6.76%. Xerox’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Xerox will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.92%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Xerox during the first quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Xerox during the first quarter worth $31,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in Xerox by 60.6% during the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Xerox during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Xerox by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

