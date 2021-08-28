Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $5.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.79% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraine. The company’s product consists of STS101, which are in clinical stage. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on STSA. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.40.

STSA opened at $4.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $155.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.23. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $24.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.73.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts expect that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STSA. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.69% of the company’s stock.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

