ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ING GROEP-ADR is a global financial institution of Dutch origin offering banking, insurance and asset management to over 50 million private, corporate and institutional clients in 65 countries. ING can fully deliver what today’s clients expect: unlimited access, maximum convenience, immediate and accurate execution, personal advice, tailor-made solutions and competitive rates. “

Get ING Groep alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ING. HSBC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of ING Groep from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. ING Groep has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.01.

ING opened at $13.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $53.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.10. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $6.63 and a 1 year high of $14.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 5.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,175,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469,750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,115,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,451,000 after purchasing an additional 71,408 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 6.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,270,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,019,000 after purchasing an additional 389,392 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 14.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,250,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,272,000 after purchasing an additional 544,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 5.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,337,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,186,000 after purchasing an additional 185,848 shares during the last quarter. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ING Groep

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ING Groep (ING)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.