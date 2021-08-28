Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report issued on Wednesday, August 25th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan forecasts that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Quipt Home Medical alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on QIPT. Beacon Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

NASDAQ:QIPT opened at $6.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.93. Quipt Home Medical has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $8.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Quipt Home Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Quipt Home Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Quipt Home Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Quipt Home Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quipt Home Medical

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

Read More: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Quipt Home Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quipt Home Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.