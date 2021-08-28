Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) versus Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Critical Comparison

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) and Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.3% of Banc of California shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.3% of Meridian shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of Banc of California shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of Meridian shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Banc of California and Meridian, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banc of California 0 2 5 0 2.71 Meridian 0 0 0 0 N/A

Banc of California presently has a consensus price target of $20.79, suggesting a potential upside of 13.96%. Given Banc of California’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Banc of California is more favorable than Meridian.

Dividends

Banc of California pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Meridian pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Banc of California pays out 60.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Meridian pays out 11.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Banc of California has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Meridian has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Meridian is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Banc of California and Meridian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banc of California 23.60% 10.55% 0.95% Meridian 20.75% 25.72% 2.11%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Banc of California and Meridian’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banc of California $309.13 million 3.00 $12.57 million $0.40 45.60 Meridian $149.57 million 1.18 $26.44 million $4.27 6.69

Meridian has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Banc of California. Meridian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banc of California, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Banc of California has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meridian has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Banc of California beats Meridian on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

About Meridian

Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products. The Mortgage Banking segment comprises of the central loan production facility and retail and profit sharing loan production offices. The company was founded by Christopher J. Annas on June 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

