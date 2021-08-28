Comparing DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) & Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT)

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) and DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Krispy Kreme alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Krispy Kreme and DAVIDsTEA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Krispy Kreme 0 3 11 0 2.79 DAVIDsTEA 0 0 0 0 N/A

Krispy Kreme currently has a consensus target price of $20.39, indicating a potential upside of 19.92%. Given Krispy Kreme’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Krispy Kreme is more favorable than DAVIDsTEA.

Profitability

This table compares Krispy Kreme and DAVIDsTEA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Krispy Kreme N/A N/A N/A DAVIDsTEA -6.70% -30.35% 7.54%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Krispy Kreme and DAVIDsTEA’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Krispy Kreme $1.12 billion 2.53 -$64.30 million N/A N/A DAVIDsTEA $91.03 million 1.09 -$41.85 million N/A N/A

DAVIDsTEA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Krispy Kreme.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.2% of DAVIDsTEA shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Krispy Kreme beats DAVIDsTEA on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain. It owns and franchises Krispy Kreme stores. As of August 01, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,400 retail shops in 32 countries. It also produces doughnut mixes and doughnut-making equipment. Krispy Kreme, Inc. was formerly known as Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, Inc. and changed its name to Krispy Kreme, Inc. in May 2021. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Krispy Kreme, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pret Panera I G.P.

DAVIDsTEA Company Profile

DAVIDsTEA, Inc. operates as a beverage company. It offers a selection of loose-leaf teas, pre packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts, food, and accessories through its stores. The company was founded by Herschel H. Segal and David Segal on April 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Mount-Royal, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.