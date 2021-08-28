Financial Comparison: Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) versus Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI)

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) and Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Latham Group and Armstrong World Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Latham Group 0 2 7 0 2.78 Armstrong World Industries 1 4 4 0 2.33

Latham Group currently has a consensus target price of $33.57, indicating a potential upside of 51.77%. Armstrong World Industries has a consensus target price of $91.38, indicating a potential downside of 13.89%. Given Latham Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Latham Group is more favorable than Armstrong World Industries.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.3% of Latham Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Armstrong World Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Latham Group and Armstrong World Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Latham Group N/A N/A N/A Armstrong World Industries 16.45% 39.56% 10.88%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Latham Group and Armstrong World Industries’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Latham Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Armstrong World Industries $936.90 million 5.39 -$99.10 million $3.63 29.23

Latham Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Armstrong World Industries.

Summary

Armstrong World Industries beats Latham Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc. was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc. and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc. in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company produces suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall systems; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and acoustical controls and architectural cast ceilings, walls, facades, columns, and moldings solutions. It sells its commercial ceiling and architectural specialties products to resale distributors and ceiling system contractors; and residential ceiling products to wholesalers and retailers, such as large home centers. The company was incorporated in 1891 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

