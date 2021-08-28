Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.82 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.82 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Encore Wire’s earnings. Encore Wire posted earnings of $1.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 176.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Encore Wire will report full-year earnings of $15.92 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.24 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Encore Wire.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $7.44. The business had revenue of $744.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.52 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 29.98% and a net margin of 14.11%. The company’s revenue was up 193.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIRE. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Encore Wire by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Encore Wire by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its holdings in Encore Wire by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 32,417 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Encore Wire by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,590 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Encore Wire by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WIRE opened at $86.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.13. Encore Wire has a 1-year low of $45.32 and a 1-year high of $89.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.17%.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

