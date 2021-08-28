SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “We expect SM Energy’s attractive oil and gas investments, balanced and diverse portfolio of proved reserves, as well as drilling opportunities to create long-term value for its shareholders. Given the company’s increasing focus on crude oil, specifically in the prolific Permian Basin and Eagle Ford areas, we believe that it will be able to boost oil-weighted activity in the coming days. Furthermore, the encouraging results from the company's Austin Chalk assets are major positive. The upstream firm expects overall production for this year to go beyond the 2020 level, which will boost profit levels in the coming quarters. Also, the company intends to maximize free cash flow by 2025, which can fund its debt reduction program. Consequently, SM Energy is expected to offer substantial upside potential from the current price levels.”

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of SM Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SM Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.44.

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $19.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 6.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $26.86.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 45.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. On average, analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 12,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $306,425.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SM. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SM Energy by 217.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 868,863 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 595,549 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,930 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 1,401.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy in the first quarter valued at $3,503,000. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

