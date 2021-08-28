JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target Cut to $102.00 by Analysts at CLSA

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its price objective reduced by CLSA from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut JD.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. HSBC cut their target price on JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.45.

Shares of JD stock opened at $76.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.40. JD.com has a fifty-two week low of $61.65 and a fifty-two week high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. JD.com had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $253.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that JD.com will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JD. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,440,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,832,002,000 after buying an additional 3,657,052 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the second quarter valued at $263,913,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the second quarter valued at $257,387,000. Genesis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the second quarter valued at $242,791,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 184.0% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,651,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $392,282,000 after buying an additional 3,013,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.57% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

