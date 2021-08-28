NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) Shares Gap Up to $12.91

Shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.91, but opened at $13.80. NRx Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $14.37, with a volume of 55,749 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in NRx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $139,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $400,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $415,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage small molecule pharmaceutical company, develops various therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. The company's pipeline includes medicinal candidates in Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials for COVID-19-related lung injury and acute respiratory distress.

