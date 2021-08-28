eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $36.56

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $36.56 and last traded at $38.33, with a volume of 17427 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.81.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EHTH. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on eHealth from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of eHealth from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of eHealth from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of eHealth from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.60.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.88 and a beta of -0.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eHealth by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,222,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,611,000 after purchasing an additional 170,520 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in eHealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,050,000. Ruffer LLP raised its position in shares of eHealth by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,873,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,475,000 after buying an additional 43,680 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP now owns 1,501,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,168,000 after acquiring an additional 750,501 shares during the period. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP boosted its position in shares of eHealth by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,145,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,919,000 after acquiring an additional 87,500 shares in the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH)

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

