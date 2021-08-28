CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Shares Gap Up to $28.34

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.34, but opened at $29.74. CarGurus shares last traded at $29.71, with a volume of 3,223 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CARG shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.75.

In other CarGurus news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $392,391.76. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,936,747.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $280,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,490.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 483,178 shares of company stock worth $13,414,706. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CarGurus by 1,795.2% in the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,990,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,198,000 after buying an additional 1,885,000 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,904,000. Atreides Management LP boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,667,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,796 shares during the period. Provident Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CarGurus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,026,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in CarGurus by 94.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,739,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,442,000 after purchasing an additional 845,513 shares during the period. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG)

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

