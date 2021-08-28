1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Shares Gap Down to $30.78

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $30.78, but opened at $27.76. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM shares last traded at $30.59, with a volume of 13,145 shares.

FLWS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.63.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $487.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.95 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $624,393.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,257,611.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leonard J. Elmore sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total value of $75,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,043.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,100 shares of company stock worth $3,508,629. 51.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 4,353.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $199,000. 40.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc engages in the provision of gifts for all celebratory occasions. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral, Gourmet Food and Gift Baskets and BloomNet Wire. The firm offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

