ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Shares Gap Up to $25.86

Shares of ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.86, but opened at $26.75. ADC Therapeutics shares last traded at $27.06, with a volume of 869 shares trading hands.

ADCT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a current ratio of 7.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.34.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.10). Research analysts expect that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,075,000 after buying an additional 45,300 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $396,000. Redmile Group LLC grew its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 7,522,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,161,000 after buying an additional 213,611 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its position in ADC Therapeutics by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 82,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

About ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT)

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

