Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) Short Interest Update

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 81.0% from the July 29th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS BICEY opened at $33.00 on Friday. Société BIC has a 1-year low of $22.82 and a 1-year high of $40.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.11.
About Société BIC
