Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) Short Interest Update

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 81.0% from the July 29th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS BICEY opened at $33.00 on Friday. Société BIC has a 1-year low of $22.82 and a 1-year high of $40.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.11.

About Société BIC

Société BIC SA manufactures and distributes stationery products, lighters, and shavers. It operates through the following segments: Stationery, Lighters, Shavers, and Other Products. The Stationery segment covers writing, correction, marking, coloring, drawing, and other stationery products. The Lighters segment offers various lighters such as classics, electronics, decorated, lighter cases, and multi-purpose.

