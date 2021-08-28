Azarga Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZZUF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Azarga Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZZUF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 206,800 shares, an increase of 1,081.7% from the July 29th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

OTCMKTS AZZUF opened at $0.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.24. Azarga Uranium has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.31.

Azarga Uranium Company Profile

Azarga Uranium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. Its projects include Dewey Burdock, South Dakota; Centennial, Colorado; and Kyzyl Ompul, Kyrgyz Republic. The company was founded on February 10, 1984 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

