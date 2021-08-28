Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Royal Bank of Canada Increased by Analyst (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 25th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.28.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.84. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.61.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $104.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $149.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $67.78 and a 1-year high of $106.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.858 per share. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 320,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,500,000 after purchasing an additional 63,679 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 18.3% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.3% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 85,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,642,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 40.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

