Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Upgraded to C- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PSTG. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna reiterated a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.67.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

NYSE PSTG opened at $24.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Pure Storage has a 12-month low of $13.91 and a 12-month high of $29.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.59 and a beta of 1.39.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 15.94% and a negative return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $496.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pure Storage will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 326.1% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 215,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 164,933 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 26.2% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 103,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 21,605 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,326,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 29.3% during the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 10,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 2.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 213,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares in the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.