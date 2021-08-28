FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FAT Brands Inc. is a multi-brand, restaurant franchising company. It develops, markets and acquires restaurant. The company primarily operates Fatburger, Buffalo’s Cafe, Buffalo’s Express and the Ponderosa & Bonanza Steakhouse concepts. FAT Brands Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

FAT opened at $11.44 on Thursday. FAT Brands has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $15.99. The company has a market capitalization of $167.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.74.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $8.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that FAT Brands will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James C. Neuhauser sold 14,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $324,097.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Kuick bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 52.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in FAT Brands by 53.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FAT Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FAT Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in FAT Brands by 201.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 26,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FAT Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $406,000. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands, Inc operates as a global franchising company that acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. Its brands include Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Ponderosa Steakhouse and Bonanza, Fatburger, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Bonanza Steak & BBQ, and Hurricane BTW.

