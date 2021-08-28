KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KnowBe4 Inc. is a provider of security awareness platform. KnowBe4 Inc. is based in TAMPA BAY, Fla. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities began coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.29.

Shares of KNBE opened at $24.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.59. KnowBe4 has a 12-month low of $16.77 and a 12-month high of $36.67.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $59.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 million. As a group, research analysts predict that KnowBe4 will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 52,699 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $1,201,010.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 296,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,755,502.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremiah Daly sold 3,416,966 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $68,065,962.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,882,242 shares of company stock valued at $137,432,853.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KNBE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $414,000. Institutional investors own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

