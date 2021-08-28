Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT Raised to $460.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $390.00 to $460.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.79% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.00.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $387.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $350.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.08, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $200.50 and a fifty-two week high of $414.98.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $2.00. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total value of $196,528.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,821 shares of company stock worth $30,405,297. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 66.0% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,242,000 after acquiring an additional 24,225 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 14.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 140,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,347,000 after acquiring an additional 17,675 shares during the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 3.1% during the first quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 34,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1,456.2% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,629,000 after acquiring an additional 56,384 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

